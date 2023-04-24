Russian official: If the G7 bans exports to Russia, Russia will terminate the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports – Xinhua English.news.cn

Russian official: If the G7 bans exports to Russia, Russia will terminate the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports

The G7 is made up of the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. Previously, it was reported that the Group of Seven was considering strengthening sanctions against Russia and completely banning the export of goods to Russia.

On the 23rd local time, Russian Federal Security Council Vice Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated that if the Group of Seven countries completely bans the export of goods to Russia, Russia will respond by terminating the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports.

