Russian President Putin Delivers Televised Speech

global current affairs

4DRGwnwKfBxarticle Newsletter! Putin delivered a speech: I will do my best to defend the country and will take resolute measures world.huanqiu.com

4DRGtjPJGv6articleRussian President Putin Delivers a Televised Speech world.huanqiu.com

4DRGNV66XSQarticle newsletter! Foreign media: “Wagner” claims to control multiple military installations in Russia’s Voronezh region world.huanqiu.com

4DPTWqDtVZ1article Targeting China, a “crazy scam” staged in Australia overseas.huanqiu.com

4DRFGQ4hbBfarticleAfter “Yaya” returns to China, the giant panda “Fubao” in South Korea will return to China for a blind date china.huanqiu.com

4DRF5SBmUlZarticleMany places are ushering in the peak return passenger flow, and the national railway is expected to send 15.15 million passengers china.huanqiu.com

Global industry

4DOY2uEWdYKgallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/12fe10ebb29a7ed6d0f553b51810213b.jpg New material, new capacity, new material, new capacity tech.huanqiu.com1687307192541

4DNjndyz9RIgallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/4c4ef874b13633ba6af676c86b888e5f.jpg Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station is fully capped Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station is capped tech.huanqiu.com1687222816755

4DR3nurUhutarticle “Three foreign countries” linkage to form a new form of foreign trade finance.huanqiu.com

4DR3n4eZyFyarticleConsumers pay more attention to cost performance in online shopping finance.huanqiu.com

4DR4POK8EHLarticleTry these two health-preserving teas to cool off the heat and troubles finance.huanqiu.com

4DR45TtyXfRarticle The national railway is expected to send 15.15 million passengers today finance.huanqiu.com

4DR422u0cYdarticle This psychological adjustment guide is for you after the college entrance examination finance.huanqiu.com

Global fashion

4DOOI3RvwBsarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/8ff8a2823fbaa3cef9f4a9e1f1f79faf.jpg Dragon Boat Festival movie is a bit lively ent.huanqiu.com1687299424068

47WFQPMfZbEarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/f82eb648ac8b63f2b6a1261f3bb914d0.jpg Lu Han fashion blockbuster handsome fashion.huanqiu.com1649378908859

448L0xOP60Tarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/bfde77be2047f312c65dbde58bf7ee55.pngBlancpain strongly supports the sixth expedition of “Coelacanth Expedition Research”—a first visit to Cape Corsica luxury.huanqiu.com16275246328 46

47Yl00qAEAfarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/cc591483d68d301cdf6fd14c301bd91a.jpg Tongbihua spring lx.huanqiu.com1649640154845

Global Economics

4BYZYL2DKLZARTICLE // RS1.HuanQIUCDN.CN/DP/API/Files/ImageDir/9E8589B3EE1AA56416731DA748317AFBU5.JPG polar fox car dual -preserving and peace of mind replacement of electric vehicles and new users. Uto.Huanqiu.com1675485241904

9CaKrnKmQBQarticle//himg2.huanqiucdn.cn/attachment2010/2019/0916/10/23/20190916102314980.jpgHope that new products will boost performance Jichuan Pharmaceutical’s brand-name products are suspected of false publicity Jichuan Pharmaceutical is suspected of false publicity of health.huanqiu. com1568599980000

4DNx4uk2QELarticle bravely undertakes the mission in the era of big science lx.huanqiu.com

9CaKrnKmROOarticleCarcinogens reduce, other hazards increase, reveal the true face of electronic cigarettes health.huanqiu.com

4DRARhUpOtjarticleJAC A5 PLUS is officially launched in the 70,000-yuan family sedan market with ultra-high cost performance at the same levelauto.huanqiu.com

7Q2P3389HpKarticle Volkswagen’s new progress in Australia’s “emission gate”: Volkswagen and Australian car owners reconcile or pay 127 million Australian dollars quality.huanqiu.com1568708543125

4CziWg2lHzMarticle Shannan City helps the masses secure employment “jobs” city.huanqiu.com1684721973780

Sports · Travel

4DNkpKj0maearticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/09c7234b3010b62dcab38a4f8dbe1d8b.jpg Belgian team infighting again? sports.huanqiu.com1687224541346

4DNkwavssJKarticle//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/3ea4dae805f6703a20b99736d3182865.jpg National Football Team Asian Games beat South Korea sports.huanqiu.com1687224738446

4DH5rkruC90gallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/d9cca28da7d717533ef49d77ac52034e.jpg “China‘s narrowest county” go.huanqiu.com1686531082555

4DJaJ0q3ivLgallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/098b8a22d9a05e4800e20e513f154e99.jpg Interior view of Tiananmen Gate go.huanqiu.com1686790423727

Global fun cloud shopping

articleClick to enter Global Fun Cloud Shopping https://shop91383817.youzan.com/v2/showcase/homepage?alias=xKm5S6rjcJ&dc_ps=2617908957523691520.300001//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/bc7974e adae0ca5f3a13fb8c2317e10a.jpeg

article Buckwheat chrysanthemum U-shaped pillow https://shop91383817.m.youzan.com/wscgoods/detail/3f1xqpnglb2hd?scan=1&activity=none&from=kdt&qr=directgoods_833339180&shopAutoEnter=1&showsku=true//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/ dp/api/files /imageDir/7ff23f44caec3da5cfa77f29db636466.jpg

articleYiyuan Black Bazhen Meal Replacement Powder https://j.youzan.com/ZLgT6s//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/57f8e29c1ee6294ed3f72111a6e0575d.jpg

article Xuan Ma Cheese Egg Yolk Crisp

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

