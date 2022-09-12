Kharkiv – Yesterday at 1 pm a Russian “Smerch” rocket launched from across the Russian border hit the roof of a police headquarters in the city center of Kharkiv, killed two people working on a nearby construction site and set fire to the top floor. The cops ran down the stairs taking away what they could, with the machine gun over their shoulder and the Apple desk computers in their arms.
See also Latest developments: Russian officials say Poland may pose a threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity Ukrainian Prime Minister says it has received more than $12 billion in financial and weapons aid – yqqlm