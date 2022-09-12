Home World Russian revenge, Kharkiv in the dark. But the Ukrainians are still advancing
Kharkiv – Yesterday at 1 pm a Russian “Smerch” rocket launched from across the Russian border hit the roof of a police headquarters in the city center of Kharkiv, killed two people working on a nearby construction site and set fire to the top floor. The cops ran down the stairs taking away what they could, with the machine gun over their shoulder and the Apple desk computers in their arms.

