Russian TV shows its military in the field- TV Courier

Video released by Russian state TV shows Moscow soldiers in military operations

Russian state TV has released footage of Russian soldiers said by Moscow to be on the battlefield inside Bakhmut’s Ukrainian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said the assault units were fighting for control of the western part of the city adding that the airborne troops were supporting the offensive by protecting the assault units’ flanks.

April 22, 2023 – Updated April 22, 2023 , 10:55 am

