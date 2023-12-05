The Russian-Ukrainian war has entered its 21st month as the conflict shows no signs of abating. The Russian army has recently shelled the city of Kherson in Wunan, resulting in the deaths of at least two people and injuring seven others. There has been fierce fighting on several fronts in eastern Ukraine, with more than 330,000 Russian military casualties reported.

In response to the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new decree to increase the size of the Russian army by an additional 170,000 people, bringing the total number of armed forces to 2.2 million. This marks the second military expansion since 2018, further escalating tensions in the region.

The war has also led to a surge in demand for weapons, with Ukraine teaming up with German arms companies to produce armored vehicles that are expected to debut next summer. Additionally, the U.S. military is set to provide aid to Ukraine, including the delivery of a new weapon system.

Speculation has also emerged regarding secret ceasefire negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian military leaders, bypassing their respective governments. This revelation has raised questions about the true nature of the conflict and the potential motives behind the ongoing hostilities.

The situation in Ukraine has become increasingly complicated, as reports suggest a growing divide between Ukraine’s government and military. The Russian media has been amplifying rumors of a rift between Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny.

Furthermore, there are allegations that the Ukrainian military’s control over the conflict is waning, with the potential for a “coup” putting further strain on the already volatile situation. However, these claims remain unverified, and Ukraine has yet to comment on the matter.

The revelations of secret peace talks, combined with the recent military expansion by Russia, paint a grim picture of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. With no end in sight to the violence and widespread casualties, the war continues to have far-reaching implications for the region and beyond.

Share this: Facebook

X

