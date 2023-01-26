Home World Russo-Ukrainian war: Four key questions for Germany to supply Ukraine with Panther tanks – BBC News 中文
German Panther tanks in action.

After weeks of intense international pressure, Germany has made it clear that it will send 14 “Leopard 2” battle tanks to Ukraine.

And just a few hours after Germany announced the news, the United States also announced that it would send 31 powerful main battle tanks-M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia’s invasion.

The U.S. decision marks a shift in their stance, as the Biden administration has insisted for some time that the heavy M1 Abrams tank would be difficult to deliver, expensive to maintain and challenging for Ukrainian forces to operate.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in the Roosevelt Room of the White House: Putin “expects that our support for Ukraine will disintegrate over time. He was wrong. He was wrong. He was wrong from the beginning and will continue to be wrong.”

