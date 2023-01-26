12 minutes ago

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, German Panther tanks in action.

After weeks of intense international pressure, Germany has made it clear that it will send 14 “Leopard 2” battle tanks to Ukraine.

And just a few hours after Germany announced the news, the United States also announced that it would send 31 powerful main battle tanks-M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia’s invasion.

The U.S. decision marks a shift in their stance, as the Biden administration has insisted for some time that the heavy M1 Abrams tank would be difficult to deliver, expensive to maintain and challenging for Ukrainian forces to operate.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in the Roosevelt Room of the White House: Putin “expects that our support for Ukraine will disintegrate over time. He was wrong. He was wrong. He was wrong from the beginning and will continue to be wrong.”

Biden added: “We are as united and determined as ever. These tanks are further evidence of our enduring, unwavering commitment to Ukraine and our confidence in the capabilities of the Ukrainian military.”

Germany produced the vast majority of modern heavy tanks in Europe – “Leopard 2”, of which about 2000 were distributed among the European allies. And Germany has all the export licenses for these tanks.

Germany’s decision means that other European countries with German-made tanks will also be allowed to send German-made tanks to Ukraine after obtaining Germany’s consent.

Focusing on the issue of Germany agreeing to provide combat tanks to Ukraine, BBC Chinese sorted out the following four highlights:

international response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany in a phone call with the German chancellor. President Zelensky also tweeted: "German main battle tanks, further expansion of defense support and training missions, green light for partners to supply similar weapons. Just heard on the phone with Olaf Scholz for these important and timely decisions. My heartfelt thanks to Chancellor Scholz and all our friends in Germany."

Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki called the German decision “a big step to stop Russia”.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Germany’s decision, saying: “At a critical moment in Russia’s war, these tanks can help Ukraine defend itself, win victory and become an independent country.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also welcomed Germany’s decision. Sunak said that this will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities. “United, we can accelerate the efforts of all parties to ensure that Ukraine wins the war and achieves lasting peace.”

However, the Kremlin said the move was “extremely dangerous”. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Germany’s decision to supply Ukraine with tanks confirmed what she called the West’s “premeditated war” against Moscow.

BBC Russia editor Rosenberg (Steve Rosenberg) believes that Russia will use the West to send tanks to Ukraine to make a big fuss. “But according to the narrative constructed by the Kremlin, the West is the aggressor in this conflict; Russian authorities want the Russian people to believe that in Ukraine, NATO, led by the United States, is waging war on Moscow.”

What is the perception within Germany?

Analysis by Damien McGuinness, BBC Berlin correspondent：

The issue of sending German-made tanks to Ukraine has been one of the most contentious topics in German politics for months.

Given Germany’s painful 20th-century history and its modern sense of responsibility for past war crimes, many Germans are uncomfortable at the thought of German-made tanks rolling into areas where the Nazis once committed atrocities.

But just as many German voters want more military support for Ukraine and are angry at Chancellor Olaf Scholz's indecision on the issue. Intense debate within Germany has divided the country, parliament and even the government.

Now, Scholz has united mainstream politics. Chancellor Scholz’s move to ship German tanks to Ukraine was welcomed by most politicians, apart from the far right and the radical left.

But Chancellor Scholz now faces the conundrum of winning over voters who fear that endlessly increasing arms support to Ukraine could mean the war is getting out of hand.

Why did Germany change its mind?

Ukraine has been demanding Western tanks for the past few months, saying it urgently needs them to increase the firepower and mobility of its troops to break through Russia’s defenses and retake occupied territories in the east and south.

German Chancellor Scholz said in a speech to parliament: “National borders cannot be changed by force. That is why we are right to support Ukraine in cooperation with partner countries.”

“There are citizens in our country who are concerned. I want to say to these citizens. Trust me! Trust the federal government!” he said.

Asked whether Germany was not afraid of being seen as provocative by making such a decision at this time, Scholz replied: “It is a serious mistake for Germany to act alone. We must coordinate with our partners and allies. I have never The word ‘provocation’ was used. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is the provocation”.

The BBC’s Damien McGuinness in Berlin analyzed that during Wednesday’s debate in the German parliament over supplying Ukraine with tanks, “the most surprising thing was that Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats and his The Greens, our coalition partner, are clapping and nodding in support.”

"Both parties have roots in pacifism, and traditionally believed that peace can only be achieved with Russia, not against it. But that thinking was no longer with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February."

“It shows how much Germany has changed over the past year.”

Katya Adler, BBC European affairs editor, believes that “as an aggressor in two world wars, many Germans are wary of Germany becoming the main supplier of combat tanks to Ukraine.”

“The ‘turning point’ announced by German Chancellor Scholz shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has enormous significance, not only for Germany itself but for Europe as a whole.

Berlin pledged at the time to invest heavily in improving its outdated military and to take a more active role in European defense. It marks a complete departure from Berlin’s post-World War II timidity and preference for allied-led security. “

Which countries have provided support to Ukraine?

Dozens of countries have provided military equipment to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion last year.

But Ukraine has also made demands for more advanced weapons as it prepares for a new Russian offensive. These demands are now met by several Western allies.

Germany plans to initially ship 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks, a 55-ton main combat tank with a range of about 500 kilometers. The tank’s speed and ease of use are seen as beneficial to Ukraine.

Germany also allowed other European countries to supply their German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. reportedly plans to send around 30 M1 Abrams tanks, but this is a high-tech main battle tank that requires extensive training to operate. This heavy vehicle is one of the most modern battle tanks in the world.

Biden administration officials told reporters this week that it could be months, possibly years, before the U.S. delivers the tanks. The United States said it was assessing Ukraine's long-term defense needs.