Saman Abbas, yes to the extradition of his father: what happens now

The judge of the district court of Islamabad has expressed a favorable opinion on the extradition of Shabbar Abbas, the father of Saman, the 18-year-old girl who died in Novellara and who, according to the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office, was killed by her parent and four other family members. The judge, according to what is learned, rejected the defense’s further application for release on bail. Now Abbas will be able to challenge the document in the High Court of Islamabad. However, the most important opinion is still missing: that of the government, since there are no bilateral agreements between Italy and Pakistan. The hearing took place this morning in Islamabad.

The magistrate has ordered that Shabbar remain available to the Italian authorities in Adyala prison for the videoconference connection with the hearings underway in Italy, (the trial will resume on July 14) pending the final decision by the Minister’s Cabinet on the request of extradition formulated by Italy.

Shabbar Abbas is accused in the ongoing trial in Reggio Emilia before the court of Assizes for the murder of his 18-year-old daughter Saman, together with his wife Nazia (still on the run), his uncle Danish Hasnain and his two cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq. Shabbar has always denied his involvement in her daughter’s death. At this stage the witnesses of the civil party are being heard, then it will be the turn of those of the defense. At the hearing last week, a social worker was heard to talk about the state of mind of Saman’s recently-adult brother during the whole affair. “Saman’s brother wanted to change his first and last name,” she said. “When Father Shabbar was arrested, he said it was right because he had to answer for what he did,” the social worker who has been following his brother for three years continued in the courtroom. He is still angry with him as he spoke of his mother as a victim of this situation.’

Furthermore, on the escape with his uncle Danish Hasnain to France, in the days following the crime, when he was stopped in Ventimiglia by the police and then taken, as a minor, to a protected structure «he said he followed his uncle because he was promised celebrations after the Ramadan,” said the assistant. Finally, she spoke of parental pressure on her son: “In some phone calls they had told him to return to Pakistan and to retract what he said to the investigators (he had described his father as violent, ed.)”.

