Autonomy, Calderoli: "Let's move forward. No stop after the 4 resignations"

Autonomy, Calderoli: “Let’s move forward. No stop after the 4 resignations”

“This decision takes me by surprise, we had agreed on a path and suddenly they took this position

“I am frankly astonished, surprised and regretted since we are dealing not only with experts, but also with friends and former colleagues with whom I have worked for decades. They had sent me a letter informing me that they would not participate further in the work of CLEP without however telling me that they would resigned”. The Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Robert Calderoli comment with Affaritaliani.it the resignation of four members from the Lep Committee. “We had addressed the issue of the essential levels of performance of all subjects and not just those referring to local authorities, so much so that an ad hoc subgroup was created to study all the other subjects, agreeing that this extension within the lep was not prejudicial to the very definition of the lep of the 23 subjects possibly subject to transfer to the regions this decision takes me by surprise, we had agreed on a route and suddenly they took this position“.

Will anything change? Will the project of differentiated autonomy suffer a halt? “Absolutely not. There were 62 members on the committee and now 58 remain, even more motivated in defining the lep and in achieving the objective. For the first time in 22 years, the crucial lep issue that affects the state, the regions, every local authority and above all the citizens has finally been resolved. We will bring home this result of civilization. The government is moving forward, we’ll deal with their resignations, hoping that the gesture doesn’t have a purely political implication. I am sorry for the other 58 members, starting with President Cassese, whom I thank once again for their unpaid commitment, who will also have to work for the 4 who resigned”, concludes Calderoli.

