From September 15th to 16th, the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States was held in Samarkand. The leaders of the member states signed and issued the “Samarkand Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States”. “Relevant member states support the use of China‘s Yangling SCO Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training Demonstration Base to carry out modern agricultural technology exchanges and training,” the declaration said.

On September 15th, in the Yangling Demonstration Zone of China Agricultural Science City, the 29th Yangling Agricultural High School opened. On the same day, the 2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Roundtable on Modern Agricultural Development was held.

Crossing the mountains and seas, resonating with the same frequency. In recent years, Yangling Agricultural High School has attracted extensive attention and active participation of international organizations and relevant national government agencies, industry organizations and enterprises. With the help of the international agricultural display platform of the Yangling Agricultural High Association, and relying on the agricultural characteristics of the Yangling Demonstration Zone, the construction of the SCO Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training Demonstration Base (hereinafter referred to as the “SCO Agricultural Base”) has achieved phased achievements.

On June 14, 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States, proposing the establishment of a demonstration base for the SCO agricultural technology exchange and training in Shaanxi to strengthen the field of modern agriculture with countries in the region Cooperation. In October 2020, during the 27th Yangling Agricultural Summit, the SCO Agricultural Base was unveiled in the Yangling Demonstration Zone. In July this year, the SCO agricultural base construction plan was issued, aiming to promote the base to effectively play the functions of “science and technology cooperation, talent cultivation, technology promotion, and economic and trade promotion”.

International exchanges and cooperation are increasingly frequent. The SCO Agricultural Base builds a platform system of “one base with multiple platforms, one center with multiple parks, and one institute with multiple institutes”, and organizes the establishment of a number of agricultural scientific research exchanges and cooperation platforms such as the Modern Agricultural Development Research Institute and the International Joint Laboratory; The Secretariat, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and other international organizations have established cooperative relations, and held more than 30 exchange activities such as the SCO roundtable on modern agricultural development and food security seminars.

The international training in agricultural technology is deeply in line with the needs of the SCO countries. The SCO agricultural bases carry out various international trainings on agricultural technologies online and offline, and build an international brand of agriculture-related training; organize more than 20 sessions of agricultural technology training for SCO countries, involving water-saving irrigation, agricultural economic management, and agricultural production environment control and other topics. At present, the SCO Agricultural Base has formed an international training situation in which the SCO countries are the main body, the Belt and Road countries are the mainstay, and the developing countries are widely radiated.

Agricultural technology demonstrations lead to in-depth development. Combining the local natural endowments and the current situation of agricultural development, the SCO agricultural bases have built overseas agricultural park clusters in SCO countries through enterprise operation, university participation, and government guidance. Joint research and demonstration promotion in the field.

Agricultural international trade and industrial cooperation are smooth and close. Relying on the platform advantages of the Yangling area of ​​Shaanxi Pilot Free Trade Zone and Yangling Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the SCO Agricultural Base plans to build the SCO National Agricultural Products Processing Industry Cooperation Park, Germplasm Resources Bonded R&D Park, Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park and Facility Agricultural Equipment And agricultural production materials exhibition and trading center.

Huang Siguang, secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Yangling Demonstration Zone, said: “The declaration puts forward higher requirements for the construction of the base. We will take this as a driving force to focus on the core functions of the base, so as to contribute to the development of modern agriculture in the SCO countries, to meet the challenges of global food security, and to promote Make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.” (Reporter Wu Yongjie)