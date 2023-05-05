Sanje Vučić’s ex-boyfriend knows the murderer from Mladenovac Entertainment

Singer Sanja Vučić revealed that her ex-boyfriend and former member of the Cooperative knows the suspect for the mass murder near Mladenovac.

Singer Sanja Vučić and ex-girlfriend of Nikola Đorđević, who is a friend of the killer UB, spoke up and said that she was very upset.

“I don’t know the killer. I don’t want to be associated with him! I can’t believe what’s happening… God save me and hide me. Where will his soul go?! I got chills,” said Sanja and added that with her ex-boyfriend He is not in contact with Nikola Đorđević:

“Nikola and I have not been together for three years. Probably he and the killer met because they both drive and love motorcycles.”

Sanja Vučić announced herself and posted a black photo on her Instagram story as a sign of mourning with the victims who died at the school, but also reflected on the new event.

Sanja shared a video about one of the incidents that happened the night before and revealed how shaken she is by the terrible events that have been happening for days.

– People, this is not stopping, it is getting worse! I do not feel well! – wrote the visibly shaken singer.

As a reminder, eight children and a security guard were killed on Wednesday morning in an armed attack by a thirteen-year-old student at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in the center of Belgrade. Six students and one teacher were injured, and the attacker was arrested.

