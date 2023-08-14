Home » Santa Rosalia, the Municipality approves three projects: 40 artists at the “acchianata”
World

Santa Rosalia, the Municipality approves three projects: 40 artists at the “acchianata”

by admin
Santa Rosalia, the Municipality approves three projects: 40 artists at the “acchianata”

by livesicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Three cultural projects to “accompany” the faithful who will climb Mount Pellegrino in the first days of September to celebrate Saint Rosalia. The municipal council of Palermo, led by Roberto Lagalla, has approved the proposals of some cultural associations in view of the celebrations for the liturgical feast of the patron saint of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Santa Rosalia, ok from the Municipality to three projects: 40 artists at the “acchianata” appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Environmental activists on Trgovska Gora | Info

You may also like

Collapse of the Morandi bridge, Sergio Mattarella’s letter...

Bojana Stamenov about losing weight | Entertainment

Sava Petrov gave a great goal to Partizan...

Tennis, Jannik Sinner vince in Toronto. Battuto De...

agreement between the municipality and the company

Japan, typhoon Lan hits the country: hundreds of...

Vremenska prognoza Monday 14 August 2023 | Vremenska...

Title: “Car Bomb Attack in Colombia Claims Lives...

Cocos Island in the Pacific Ocean Magazine

one dead and 8 injured

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy