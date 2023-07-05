Home » Santanché, the full speech in the Senate: all the words of the entrepreneur in the Chamber – Il Fatto Quotidiano
World

Santanché, the full speech in the Senate: all the words of the entrepreneur in the Chamber – Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Santanché, the full speech in the Senate: all the words of the entrepreneur in the Chamber – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Santanché, the full speech in the Senate: all the words of the businesswoman in the Chamber Il Fatto QuotidianoSantanchè blurts out in the Senate: “It is I who must have answers. From the press lousy practices” Il Fatto QuotidianoCase Visibilia, Daniela Santanché’s defense: not I received notices of guarantee Il TempoSantanchè: «The fiercest criticisms come from those who book in my establishments» Corriere TVSee full coverage on Google News

See also  President Erdogan: Women’s perseverance and hard work are Anatolia’s greatest strength | TRT 中文

You may also like

China imposes export controls on germanium and gallium...

Meloni in Warsaw: today the meeting with Morawiecki...

Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Hamas Targets in Gaza...

Spain Grants Spanish Nationality to Nicaraguans Stripped of...

Sudan, endless horror. ‘My grandmother burned alive as...

come Exoprimal, GTA V, The Cave and more

Aleksa Avramović signed a new contract with Partizan...

Indie music news – MondoSonoro

Palermo, the woman and the “ghost” car: bought,...

Passengers stabbed on flight from Britain to Caribbean...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy