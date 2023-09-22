Home » Sara Stanković is the sister of Lee Stanković Fun
World

Sara Stanković is the sister of Lee Stanković Fun

by admin
Sara Stanković is the sister of Lee Stanković Fun

Sara Stanković, the new presenter of the Morning Program on Pink Television, is the sister of Lee Stanković

Izvor: Instagram/saraastankovic

Sara has a master’s degree in political science in Paris, and you all know her sister. In question is the influencer Lea Stanković, who has now commented on her sister’s new job.

“At first she was afraid… I don’t know if I dared to say this! She was worried, she told me: ‘Is it for me, what should I do?’. How did that first day end, when she broke through the ice, she says: ‘I would so love to do this, I love this so much!’ So I was really glad because she was scared, but it turned out to be something that was real for her,” Lea said. , and then revealed whether she is ready to get up at six in the morning for her sister and watch the program she hosts.


See description

THE MORNING PRESIDENT IS THE SISTER OF A SERBIAN INFLUENCER: Lea revealed everything – “The first time I didn’t wake up to watch her”

Hide description

Source: Instagram/printscreen/lastankovicNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/printscreen/lastankovicNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/printscreen/lastankovicNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/printscreen/lastankovicNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/printscreen/lastankovicNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/printscreen/lastankovicNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

“Honestly, the first time I didn’t get up at six. I usually get up early, because I go to training… The first time I watched her from 10 in the morning onwards, and the next time I wanted to send everyone off properly, so I got up early I can say that she is getting better every time,” Lea told Telegraf.

See also  Yellow in Partinico, collaborator of justice found dead at home

BONUS VIDEO:

01:00 AM IT IS NOT RIGHT FOR ME TO COMMENT SO MUCH, NOT THE BRIDES: Lea Stanković put an end to the controversy about the DRESS she wore as a godmother Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Ishin! announced in Game Pass

Mick Jagger, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Hugh Grant at...

Former Santa Tecla Mayor Faces Accusations of Illicit...

Ash, review of his album Race The Night...

Anabel Lee, review of her album We Win...

After 50 Years of Restoration, Domus Tiberiana Imperial...

Netanyahu-Biden meeting illustrates the political madness of the...

operators adhere to the AGCOM code of conduct

Parliamentarian Alberto Romero Transferred to Santa Ana Prison...

Taylor’s Versions: Here’s why Taylor Swift is rerecording...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy