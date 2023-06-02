Home » Sas, tickets for the first electric planes sold in 90 minutes
The Scandinavian airline, SAS – Scandinavian airlines, today issued tickets for the first three inaugural electric flights between Denmark, Sweden and Norway. According to the company, each flight will have 30 seats and will take off at a date, time and destination yet to be established. The only certainties are the year, 2028, and the route, which will be a short-haul domestic flight.

Despite the many question marks that far outweigh the uncertainties of a standard flight reservation, the 90 seats available were sold out within a few hours: “we will write an important page in the history of aviation” said Alexandra Kaoukji , spokesperson for Sas, interviewed by Radio Sweden. Kaoukji explained that the Scandinavian company’s intent is to “share the historic moment” with enthusiastic passengers and at the same time demonstrate that electric flights will be a reality in the not too distant future.

After the three maiden flights, the company hopes to be able to operate regular electric flights which will initially only cover short routes. With the introduction of electric flights, the Scandinavian national airline hopes to reduce its environmental impact in line with its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

