Scandal of Self-Stealing at British Museum Sparks Global Outrage and Demands for Return of Cultural Relics

Xinhua News Agency, London, September 5th: The British Museum is currently embroiled in a credibility crisis after a scandal of self-stealing has come to light. The shocking revelation has led many countries to demand the prompt return of their cultural relics. Xinhua News Agency reporter Du Juan Xu Feng provides the latest details.

In response to the prisoner scandal, the British Museum has announced the appointment of Mark Jones, former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in the United Kingdom, as the interim director to replace the resigned Hartwig Fischer. According to a spokesperson for the British Museum, a police investigation is ongoing, and an independent review has been initiated to learn from this incident and make necessary improvements.

In mid-August, the British Museum admitted to terminating a staff member and involving law enforcement authorities after discovering that some of their collections were either missing, stolen, or damaged. The lost items include gold jewelry and glass objects dating back from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD. Recently, Fischer revealed his resignation, and the chairman of the museum’s board of trustees, George Osborne, admitted that approximately 2,000 items from the collection were lost. Osborne disclosed that not all stolen collectibles were properly registered and cataloged.

A spokesperson for the British Museum stated in a written interview with Xinhua News Agency that the museum has requested police intervention in the investigation, implemented emergency measures to enhance security, and launched an independent review to uncover the truth and learn from the incident.

Christopher Marinello, CEO of the International Art Recovery Organization, expressed his shock at the theft from the British Museum, considering it to be one of the world‘s most important and well-funded museums. Marinello, a specialist in recovering stolen artworks, expressed concern that unregistered and uncataloged collections may never be returned to the museum. He suggested that relevant parties release the list of stolen items as soon as possible.

Founded in 1753, the British Museum attracts millions of visitors annually and possesses a collection of over 8 million items. Following the loss of cultural relics, numerous countries have called on the British Museum to promptly return their respective artifacts.

Despina Kotsomba, president of the Association of Greek Archaeologists, conveyed Greek concerns about the inclusion of Greek cultural relics among the stolen items. Kotsomba emphasized that the British Museum can no longer claim to better protect Greek cultural heritage. Greek Culture Minister Lina Menzoni stated that Greece has long been requesting the return of the Parthenon marble sculptures from the British Museum. The security issues exposed by the loss of cultural relics further strengthen Greece’s demand for repatriation.

Reports indicate that Nigeria has also demanded the return of the Benin bronzes, currently housed in the British Museum. Abba Issa Tijani, director of the Nigerian National Museum and Monuments Committee, expressed shock over the statement by certain countries and museums that Benin bronzes are safer abroad, as thefts have also occurred in Nigeria. Tijani stressed that stolen cultural relics should be returned to their place of origin and announced that the Nigerian government will write to the British Museum and the UK government, demanding the immediate repatriation of the Benin bronzes.

Furthermore, famous Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of Antiquities, Zahi Hawass, strongly expressed dissatisfaction with the British Museum’s handling of Egyptian cultural relics, calling it a “serious crime”. Hawass has demanded the return of items, including the Rosetta Stone. Additionally, he proposed that UNESCO and the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities organize an international conference to address the risks associated with preserving cultural relics at the British Museum and explore ways to swiftly return them to their rightful places. (Participating reporter: Shen Danlin)

