BERLIN – Olaf Scholz confirms the rumors of the last few hours to the Bundestag and announces that Germany will provide “fighting tanks of the Leopard 2A6 type which come from the depots of the Bundeswehr”, the German army. The German chancellor clarifies once again in the very harsh response to a Cdu parliamentarian because it lingered for weeks before giving in to pressure from NATO partners: “If we followed your advice, we would be putting national security at risk.