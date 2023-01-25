Home World Scholz on Leopards in Ukraine: “Avoiding escalation”
Scholz on Leopards in Ukraine: "Avoiding escalation"

BERLIN – Olaf Scholz confirms the rumors of the last few hours to the Bundestag and announces that Germany will provide “fighting tanks of the Leopard 2A6 type which come from the depots of the Bundeswehr”, the German army. The German chancellor clarifies once again in the very harsh response to a Cdu parliamentarian because it lingered for weeks before giving in to pressure from NATO partners: “If we followed your advice, we would be putting national security at risk.

See also  Spain, Ukrainian sailor tries to sink the mega-yacht of a Russian oligarch. "He Makes the weapons that kill in my country"

