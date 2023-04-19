Home » Seasonal, EU infringement procedure against Italy and 9 other countries. Fixed-term contracts in the Public Administration and anti-money laundering regulations are also targeted
World

Seasonal, EU infringement procedure against Italy and 9 other countries. Fixed-term contracts in the Public Administration and anti-money laundering regulations are also targeted

by admin
Seasonal, EU infringement procedure against Italy and 9 other countries. Fixed-term contracts in the Public Administration and anti-money laundering regulations are also targeted

The EU Commission initiated an infringement procedure against theItalia and of others 9 countries for not having fully transposed the Community Directive on seasonal workersaimed at ensuring decent living and working conditions, equal rights and sufficient protection from exploitation.

«Ensure full compliance with the directive it is an important prerequisite for attracting the necessary manpower for seasonal work to the EU and possibly also for helping to reduce irregular migration”, highlights Brussels.

Rome now has two months to respond to the arguments of the EU executive.

Italy in the EU’s sights for fixed-term contracts in the PA

Italy is once again in the EU’s sights also for discriminatory working conditions in the public sector and the abuse of fixed-term contracts.

Find out more

Bruxelles sent a reasoned opinion to Rome, the second step of the procedure launched in July 2019, highlighting that “the Italian legislation does not sufficiently prevent or sanction the abusive use of a succession of fixed-term contracts for various categories of public sector workers ».

See also  Brazil, Lula has 1,500 coup plotters arrested but the shadow remains on the police

You may also like

“I’ve never seen a president who sucks more...

‘How is Israel a democracy?’ Amna Nawaz grills...

Inter-Benfica 2-1: goals from Barella and Lautaro! |...

The CRANC Illa de Menorca adds a new...

Steinmeier “asks for forgiveness” for Germany at the...

Miško Ražnatović on Radonjić | Sports

An old man was killed in Goleši near...

Mood in sight! No missteps for Leo. Tomorrow’s...

Not only JJ4, Fugatti also wants to take...

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Mister No. Adventure in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy