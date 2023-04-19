Seasonal, EU infringement procedure against Italy and 9 other countries. Fixed-term contracts in the Public Administration and anti-money laundering regulations are also targeted

Listen to the audio version of the article

The EU Commission initiated an infringement procedure against theItalia and of others 9 countries for not having fully transposed the Community Directive on seasonal workersaimed at ensuring decent living and working conditions, equal rights and sufficient protection from exploitation.

«Ensure full compliance with the directive it is an important prerequisite for attracting the necessary manpower for seasonal work to the EU and possibly also for helping to reduce irregular migration”, highlights Brussels.

Rome now has two months to respond to the arguments of the EU executive.

Italy in the EU’s sights for fixed-term contracts in the PA

Italy is once again in the EU’s sights also for discriminatory working conditions in the public sector and the abuse of fixed-term contracts.

Bruxelles sent a reasoned opinion to Rome, the second step of the procedure launched in July 2019, highlighting that “the Italian legislation does not sufficiently prevent or sanction the abusive use of a succession of fixed-term contracts for various categories of public sector workers ».