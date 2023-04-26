Seka Aleksić was heard about Saša Vidić 7 days before his death Fun

Seka Aleksić was a very close friend of Saša Vidić, and now she revealed to the media that a week before her death, they made joint plans.

The funeral and cremation of the deceased creator will take place on April 27 at the New Cemetery, and numerous celebrities with whom he was friends and collaborated are still having a hard time coming to terms with the loss. Among them is the singer Seka Aleksić, who was very close to Vidić until the last day, and now she has revealed to the media that seven days before his death, they agreed to cooperate and had plans.

Saša Vidić died on her birthday, which made her even sadder:

“It was a shock for me, it’s hard for me. I heard from him seven days ago. We were planning to do some styling related to me. It happened suddenly, he went to the hospital with complaints,” began Seka.

“I’m in contact with his closest family member, that’s his cousin from Belgrade. I’ll remember him for his cheerful spirit,” she said, referring to Sasha’s numerous calls to public figures.

“He also called me names, but I forgave him. He tells me something about it, and I snap at him: ‘Cat, let me go, let’s go drink coffee, hang out,’ and who can say I won’t. He was a good man, but he seems misunderstood,” she said.

