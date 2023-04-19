Semiconductors, the EU strengthens the Chips Act to be less dependent on Asia and the USA

Listen to the audio version of the article

After four rounds of negotiations, Parliament and the Council have found a compromise on a Community regulation, better known by the English name of Chips Act, which must serve to give the European Union its own high-tech industry, particularly in the increasingly crucial of microprocessors.

The objective of the measure is to double the European share in the production of semiconductors worldwide from 10 to 20%.

The comments of many EU representatives were positive, in particular, the commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, who presented the proposal in February 2022. He explained the latter yesterday: in a very uncertain geopolitical context, “Europe is taking its destiny into its own hands”. He then added: «There will be no green or digital transition without an important manufacturing base. In fact, it is a question of reducing our dependence on Asia”.

The initiative presented at the time by the EU executive envisages three strands: support for the development of large-scale technological capabilities; a framework for attracting new investment; and a monitoring system to anticipate supply shortages in the event of a crisis. The most interesting aspect was certainly the first because it establishes public aid to promote production and research.

Ready EU plan to reduce dependence on chips from Asia

The compromise, which must now be definitively approved by the two co-legislators, extends the scope of application of innovative plants (first-of-a-kind, in English), also including those that produce not only microprocessors, but also used in semiconductor manufacturing. First-of-a-kind installations contribute to the security of supply of the internal market and can benefit from accelerated procedures for granting permits, explained the European Parliament yesterday.