Murder in Scaldasole (Pavia), a 38-year-old woman stabbed to death at home: her brother was also injured

A 38-year-old female was stabbed to death a Sun heater, a small town in southern Lomellina, in the province of Pavia. The discovery of the body took place around 4.30 pm on Wednesday 19 April in a house in via Piave. Outside the house, the carabinieri found the victim’s brother, who was also injured with a knife. The man’s condition was not disclosed.





Murder in the province of Pavia, who is the victim

The carabinieri, who are investigating for murder, have cordoned off the area and are working to reconstruct what happened. According to initial information, the victim would be a carer of Albanian nationality.

Il woman’s brother he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The investigations were entrusted to the carabinieri of the Pavia operational department and to the soldiers of the Voghera company.

The murder took place in Scaldasole, in the province of Pavia





His brother was injured, his conditions are not serious

As reported by Repubblica.it, the victim’s brother’s condition is of no concern. It is probable that the man was attacked by the same person who killed his sister, but it will be the testimony of the wounded man that will shed light on the matter. Currently the carabinieri are not ruling out any leads. In addition to the military, the coroner also arrived on the spot to carry out an initial inspection and isolate traces useful for the investigation.

Carabinieri investigations in progress

As reported by several local media, the victim is a 38-year-old female of Albanian nationality who lived in the house where she was killed. Her brother, who was injured, lives in the same apartment.

Apparently the victim had been working as a caregiver for about a year and was on duty in the same building where the crime took place. But this information has yet to be definitively confirmed.



