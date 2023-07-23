Serbian tourists evacuated from a hotel in Rhodes | Info

Aleksandar Seničić pointed out that two groups of Serbian tourists had to evacuate from the southern part of Rhodes because of the fire.

Due to the fires that engulfed the Greek island of Rhodes, two groups of Serbian tourists had to evacuate from the southern part of Rhodes, the director of the National Association of Tourist Agencies of Serbia (YUTA), Aleksandar Seničić, confirmed for Nova.rs. As Seničić pointed out, the “Travelland” agency had guests at the “Mitsis Village” hotel, which is located in the town of Kiotari in the south of the island. They were successfully evacuated. Also, 26 Serbian tourists staying in Rhodes under the arrangement of the “Filip Travel” agency were evacuated from the same area.

“There were also guests of Filip Travel in that part of the island. 26 of them were evacuated and are safe. Some of the tourists are already in other accommodations, where there were places. Some are in shared accommodation in a hotel in the city of Rhodes and now they are planning to return. Some of the guests want to go back immediately, but the majority want to continue their vacation,” explained Seničić.

In his previous statement, he pointed out that there are currently about 1,000 Serbian tourists on Rhodes and that most of them are in the southeastern part, which is not threatened.

“Serbian tourists are not at risk because the fire is in the southeastern part of the island, and ours are in the far north, where the city of Rhodes itself is. It is quite far, probably between 50 and 70 kilometers. There are mostly groups of our tourists in that part of the island. Yesterday, one charter went and one came normally, so we have no information that Serbian tourists are at risk. There are about 1,000 of them. Charters are still operating, there are also regular lines, and there are individual guests,” said Seničić.

