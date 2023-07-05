Piero Pelù will have to stop for a while. The rocker himself announced it with a message dedicated to his loyalists. “My girls, I never wanted to give you this communication but at this point it is inevitable. during a recording session in Milan I suffered a strong acoustic shock from the headphonese”.

“This thing – explains the Tuscan singer – has exacerbated the tinnitus with which I had already lived for many years making them now very aggressive and after various checks, made with the best ENTs in Italy, I received the unanimous communication that I will need a forced rest for my rocker ears, therefore, the “Extreme” tour of this summer 2023 will have to be postponed for a few months”.

For Pelù, who was traveling throughout Italy last summer with Litfiba’s latest tour, these are “very delicate” days because he has never given up “nNo live, even with broken ribs after my stage diving, but I have to face this new reality with clarity”.

The artist was supposed to exhibit in Bagheria, in the province of Palermo, on 17 August. The live, as happened with all the others, was moved to the following year: August 17, 2024. Diablo fans will have to wait another year to sing his songs that are now history.

Serious health problems for Piero Pelù, he also misses the concert in Palermo

