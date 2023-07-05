Home » The best brokers for ESG investors
The best brokers for ESG investors

The best brokers for ESG investors

Investors who want to invest in actively managed funds can choose between seven “very good” brokers. The ranking is led by the Comdirect. Investors will find 6,281 sustainable funds here, 559 of which are eligible for savings plans. The front-end load is reduced for 5320 funds, 185 of which are free of charge. New customers get 3.25 percent interest on the call money account for twelve months. Consorsbank, 1822direkt, Targobank and S-Broker follow, who also have a wide range and pay new customers between 2.9 and 3.5 percent interest on the call money or clearing account. ING refrains from such new customer promotions.

