This is what happens to your body when you don’t go to the bathroom when you’re stressed

Suppressing the bowel movement: From time to time there is no other way – but that’s a mistake! Avoiding going to the toilet can have dire consequences for your health.

Actually, you really need to go to the toilet right now – that sometimes happens in the most stupid situations. Then we suppress the bowel movement – but that is exactly a mistake that can have bad consequences. Stomach pain and flatulence are harmless consequences – leaving the feces in the intestine for too long can have much worse effects.

digestive problems and pain

At some point, the feces have to get out of the intestines – the body wants to get rid of them as quickly as possible and also signals this to you. As long as this is not discharged, nothing can follow from above. The intestine is blocked and cannot fulfill its task. If the intestines are not emptied in time because you suppress the bowel movement, digestive problems can occur. Flatulence, a feeling of fullness or even nausea are then inevitable. And there is another problem: faeces not only contains nutritional components, but also pollutants – and this is exactly why it should not remain in the intestine for long.

Never suppress a bowel movement

As already described, flatulence or abdominal pain can occur if you suppress the bowel movement for too long – these are the harmless consequences. The stool can also harden, which can make it painful to have a bowel movement because it hardens over time. If you have harder bowel movements, you have to push harder, which can result in hemorrhoids. And an anal fissure cannot be ruled out either, since the intestines are very sensitive. That’s why you should go to the toilet as soon as possible if you really have to – holding back for long is not necessarily good for the body and can cause unpleasant problems.