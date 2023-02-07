the new album by the acclaimed artist Sfera Ebbasta is called “Italiano” and comes in a pizza box format.

The new record of Ebbasta sphere in collaboration with the producer Rvssian immediately strikes the eye for its original packaging as it fully represents the title it bears “Italian“. This autographed pizza box also from the artist you can buy it on Amazon for only 17.99 euros by visiting this link. It is also available in mp3 format to download for only 1.29 euros or included for free in Amazon Music. Produced by the Universal Music Italy label from which you can also buy the album with a t-shirt attached, but without the autograph which remains an Amazon exclusive on which you can also find the vinyl version at the price of 33.75 euros.

The single “Italiano Anthem” landed on youtube on April 22, just three days ago, and has already exceeded one million views. So it goes without saying because the disc is already number 1 of the Amazon best sellers, which practically becomes just another reason why it should be purchased if you are a fan of Sfera Ebbasta, above all to grab the signed version. A video whose location is one of the most beautiful places in Italy, Capri and Anacapri. The text is a hymn to stereotypes, it is quite dull, but this does not stop the success of Sfera which continues to gather acclaim and views among the youngest who have made it one of the most famous singers of the Italian boot. A number certainly destined to grow since it does not even reach half of the usual ones, considering that the single with Blanco “You drive Me crazy” last year surpassed 36 million views. The ITALIAN disc comes in the form of a pizza and inside there are 6 tracks. La tracklist it’s the following:

ITALIANO ANTHEM OH MAMA EASY (feat. Fivio Foreign) SOLA (feat. Myke Towers) X6 (feat. BIA)

It apparently closes the chapter in cooperation with Foreign e Towers, international artists who have certified Blanco double platinum since 2018. Sfera Ebbasta therefore confirms himself as the most innovative Italian artist, capable of exporting Italian music around the world (just read the comments under his videos to see how many foreigners follow him), quickly becoming one of the major representatives of local music. So if you want to buy the autographed disc exclusively for Amazon, remember to visit this link. If you don’t arrive in time or you prefer vinyl there are also those at this linkbut there shouldn’t be an autograph. Don’t worry, you are not buying pizza, but music.