Home » Shakira, sentenced to suspended prison
World

Shakira, sentenced to suspended prison

by admin
Shakira, sentenced to suspended prison

Shakira was sentenced, by the Spanish justice, to three years of suspended prison and must pay a fine of 8 million euros. The Colombian artist did not pay her taxes between 2012 and 2014, which cost the Spanish state 14.5 million euros.

Shakira can declare herself satisfied under the conditions in which the prosecution requested a sentence of eight years and two months in prison and the payment of a fine of 23.5 million euros.

The judges determined, however, that Shakira be sentenced to a three-year suspended prison sentence and pay a fine of 7.3 million euros. Also, Shakira must return the amount with which she harmed the Spanish state and pay an additional fine of 430,000 euros, writes El Pais.

Shakira’s sanctions came as a result of a settlement reached by the parties, not after a trial, and the artist said she preferred to let things go that way so that her children would not suffer.

See also  AMBRì-PIOTTA - Alex Formenton "on leave"

You may also like

– Becomes a parody – Dagsavisen

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Gaspadar, the virtual candidate to boycott the legislative...

Serie A Milan Atalanta | Sport

Netanyahu says ‘there can be no victory until...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Rijeka fans attacked Arijan Ademi | Sport

Inter without breaks, 4-0 against Lecce in the...

Lawyer Luis Tudela dies after suffering from decompensation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy