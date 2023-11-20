Shakira, sentenced to suspended prison

Shakira was sentenced, by the Spanish justice, to three years of suspended prison and must pay a fine of 8 million euros. The Colombian artist did not pay her taxes between 2012 and 2014, which cost the Spanish state 14.5 million euros.

Shakira can declare herself satisfied under the conditions in which the prosecution requested a sentence of eight years and two months in prison and the payment of a fine of 23.5 million euros.

The judges determined, however, that Shakira be sentenced to a three-year suspended prison sentence and pay a fine of 7.3 million euros. Also, Shakira must return the amount with which she harmed the Spanish state and pay an additional fine of 430,000 euros, writes El Pais.

Shakira’s sanctions came as a result of a settlement reached by the parties, not after a trial, and the artist said she preferred to let things go that way so that her children would not suffer.

