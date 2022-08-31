LONDON. “An attempt to cover up Canada?” Asks the Daily Mail today. The tabloid’s doubts are triggered by the latest case around the controversial Shamima Begum, the young English woman from East London, who in 2015 ran away from home at 15 with two other friends to enlist in the terrorist Islamic State and who now wants to return to the Kingdom United. In fact, it is now revealed that the girl entered Syria with the help of a Canadian intelligence agent.

The revelation comes from the BBC, which has obtained extensive classified material that strongly supports this thesis. Begum, who is now 23 years old and who is said to regret joining ISIS, would have been transported to the country in the midst of civil war thanks to the decisive help of Mohammed Al Rasheed: a Lebanese, double agent spy, who passed information to the Canadian embassy. in Beirut while trafficking foreign fighters from Europe and America who wanted to move to the Islamic State.

The smuggler: a western spy since 2013

Al Rasheed allegedly became a Western spy in 2013, after asking for political asylum at the Canadian embassy in Beirut: “There they asked me if I wanted to spy for them against Isis: in exchange I would have received Canadian citizenship”, he now claims. Thus, in February 2015, Al Rasheed allegedly met Shamima and her two friends, 16-year-old Kadiza Sultana and 15-year-old Amira Abase who have disappeared today, at the main bus station in Istanbul, Turkey. From there, he would have let young Londoners who wanted to join the “holy war” enter Syria, and then marry at a very young age with Isis guerrillas.

A few days after that episode, also documented in a video shot secretly by the Canadian spy, Al Rasheed was allegedly arrested in Turkey for his trafficking in human beings, which had already been going on for about 8 months. On that occasion, the man confessed to local authorities that, yes, he was transporting ISIS adepts to Syria as the militiamen themselves asked him, but at the same time he was passing on to the Canadian 007 a lot of data, location, IP addresses, screenshots of conversations. and information on the “foreign fighters” recruited by the Islamic State. Including Shamima Begum’s passport photo, says Al Rasheed, when however the girl and her friends had already arrived in the areas occupied by the terrorists.

Now, according to the newly released book “The Secret History of Five Eyes” by former Sunday Times reporter Richard Kerbaj, the Canadian authorities would not have informed British peers about the information they had about Begum and the other girls, and indeed would have remained in silence, which, according to the author, would be serious given that the United Kingdom and Canada are part of the “Five Eyes” security and intelligence alliance together with the United States, Australia and New Zealand. But then, again according to Kerbaj’s reconstruction, as soon as Al Rasheed was arrested in Turkey, the Canadians would have decided to share their information with the British, as the actions of the double agent spy would soon be a secret of Pulcinella.

The return to England

This case also provides hope for Shamima Begum’s return to England, whose citizenship has already been stripped by the British state. A decision she appealed through her lawyers. Yes, because she Begum, currently detained in northeastern Syria, has always claimed to have been “the victim of human traffickers”. So she wants her citizenship back, after apparently renouncing her membership of ISIS and losing her militant husband of the Islamic State in battle and her three children in the meantime, all of whom died shortly after her birth. For Begum’s lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, “it is shocking that a spy from Canada facilitated the arrival of an English girl like Shamima into the arms of ISIS. This will be fundamental for our November appeal ”. Intelligence and the governments of the UK and Canada have decided not to comment.

Last year the British Supreme Court ruled that the girl bride of Isis Begum “cannot return to the UK”, overturning the previous judgment of the High Court and thus confirming the British government of Boris Johnson. According to the judges, national security is a priority in this case, even though Shamima was a minor at the time of the escape. The case of Shamima Begum caused a sensation in the UK in 2015, in an era marked by numerous terrorist attacks in Europe and the civil war in Syria, where ISIS had established its so-called “Caliphate” up to Iraq. The images of Begum at the airport, along with two of her unsuspected London teen friends all dressed up in fashion, but about to enlist with the terrorists, shocked the country.