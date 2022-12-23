Two dead and at least four people were injured, two of them very seriously, by gunshots fired in the center of Paris. This was reported by a police source, specifying that a man of “around sixty” was arrested. According to the newspaper The Parisian the incident would have occurred near the Kurdish cultural center Ahmet-Kaya.

The incident took place in the 10th arrondissement, near rue d’Enghien: “Seven to eight shots in the street, it’s total panic, we were locked inside,” testified a trader from a nearby building. On Twitter, the Parisian prefecture invites citizens to “avoid the sector” of the city and to “let the emergency services intervene”.