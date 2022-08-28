1. Weather

1. Domestic situation

Heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in parts of the Sichuan Basin, Gansu, Shaanxi, Zhejiang and other places:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in parts of the northwestern Sichuan Basin, eastern Gansu, central and northern Shaanxi, southwestern Shanxi and southern Hubei, eastern Zhejiang, eastern Fujian, and western Yunnan. Chengdu, Sichuan, Huangshi, Hubei, Taizhou, Zhejiang, Wenzhou, Ningde, Fujian and other local heavy rains (100-165 mm), the maximum hourly rainfall in the above areas is 50-88 mm.

In addition, high-temperature weather above 37°C occurred in parts of the Sichuan Basin, central and northern Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, and southern Zhejiang. In the southwestern part of Chongqing, Yibin and Dazhou in Sichuan, Zhaotong in Yunnan, Ji’an in Jiangxi, Fuzhou and Sanming in Fujian and other local areas 41.7℃

2. Live abroad

Strong precipitation in places such as Indochina Peninsula, India: Indian Peninsula, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indochina, Philippines, Indonesia, Far East, Northern Europe, North Central Europe, West Africa, North Central Africa, North East Africa, West and South Alaska, East United States, Mexico, North South America, etc. Heavy rain, local heavy rain, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

High temperatures continue in West Asia, North Africa, the western United States and other places: High temperature weather above 35℃ occurred in West Asia, North Africa, western southern Europe, western United States, northern Mexico, central Brazil, central South America, etc. Among them, the Arabian Peninsula, Mesopotamia, southern Iran, North Africa, western United States, etc. The daily maximum temperature is 38-42°C, and the local temperature is over 44°C.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

（1）Sichuan BasinStrong rainfall in Shaanxi and other places

From the 28th to the 30th, there were moderate to heavy rains in eastern Northwest China, eastern Southwest China, southern North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai, etc. There were heavy rains in parts of southern Shaanxi, western and northern Sichuan Basin, and central Henan. Local heavy rain. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, local thunderstorms and strong winds.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue rainstorm warning at 06:00 on August 28:It is expected that from 08:00 on August 28 to 08:00 on August 29, the western and northern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Gansu, central and southwestern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, northern and southeastern Henan, central Hubei, northern Anhui, eastern Fujian, and southeastern Tibet There are heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other places. Among them, there are local heavy rains (100-160 mm) in the northwestern Sichuan Basin and southwestern Shaanxi. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall (the maximum hourly rainfall is 30-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 60 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds (see Figure 1).

figure 1

National heavy rainfall forecast map (

8

moon

28

Day 08

Time

-29 days 08

Time)

(2) There are still high temperatures in Chongqing, Hunan, Jiangxi and other places

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on August 28:It is estimated that during the day on August 28, the temperature in eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, northern Guizhou, southeastern Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, southwestern Zhejiang, central and western Fujian, central and northern Guangdong, central and northern Guangxi, and central and western Hainan Island will be 35-39 °C. High temperature weather, among them, parts of eastern Sichuan, central and western Chongqing, central Hunan, central Jiangxi and other places can reach above 40 °C (see Figure 2) 。

Affected by rainfall and cold air, the high temperature weather in Sichuan and Chongqing subsided from the 29th, and the continuous high temperature weather process in the southern region ended on the 31st.

figure 2

National high temperature drop area forecast map (

8

moon

28

Day

08

Time

-20

Time)

2. Foreign key weather

(1) Continued high temperatures in North Africa, the western United States and other places

In the next three days, North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Mesopotamia Plain, the southern Iranian Plateau, the western United States, central Brazil, central South America and other places will have high temperature weather above 35°C, and local areas in West Asia, North Africa and other places will have the highest daily temperature. The temperature exceeds 42°C.

(2) Strong precipitation in Indochina, Canada and other places

In the next three days, the Indochina Peninsula, the Indian Peninsula, the southern foothills of the Himalayas, the Philippines, Indonesia, northern Europe, the western coast and central and eastern Canada, the central and eastern United States, the Great Lakes, Mexico, northern South America, Peru, western and southern Brazil, Bolivia, There are moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in northeastern Argentina, southern Chile, West Africa, and northern Central Africa. Some of the above areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on August 28th to 08:00 on the 29th,There are heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of the western and northern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Gansu, central and southwestern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, northern and southeastern Henan, central Hubei, northern Anhui, eastern Fujian, and southeastern Tibet. Among them, Sichuan There were local heavy rainstorms (100-160 mm) in the northwest of the basin and southwest of Shaanxi. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia and parts of central and southern Jiangsu (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 28 – 08:00 on August 29)

From 08:00 on August 29th to 08:00 on the 30th,There are moderate to heavy rains in southeastern Tibet, southern and eastern Qinghai, Sichuan, central and northern Chongqing, central and southern Shaanxi, central and southern Henan, southern Shandong, western and eastern Hubei, central Anhui, Jiangsu, southern Jiangxi, and Guangdong. Among them, Shaanxi There are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-170 mm) in parts of the south, central Henan, western Hubei, northern Sichuan Basin, and northern Chongqing (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 29th – 08:00 on August 30th)

From 08:00 on August 30th to 08:00 on the 31st,Parts of eastern Tibet, western and northeastern Sichuan, central and eastern Chongqing, southwestern and northeastern Guizhou, southern Shaanxi, southern Henan, central and northern Anhui, central and southern Jiangsu, northern Zhejiang, central Jiangxi, eastern Guangxi, and western Guangdong There are moderate to heavy rains, among which, there are heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan Basin and other places (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 30th – 08:00 on August 31st)

4. Influence and Concern

1. From the 28th to the 30th, during the heavy rainfall process in Sichuan, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong and other places, pay attention to the secondary disasters that may be caused by local heavy rainfall and strong convective weather, and pay attention to the sudden change of drought and flood;

2. Pay attention to the trend of high temperature changes in the Sichuan Basin and the Jiangnan region;

3. Pay attention to the trend and impact of drought in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

Make:Issued by Yu Chao, Yang Shunan, Zhang Bo and Liu Lu: Ma Xue Fund

[

