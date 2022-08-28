JD.com’s first Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Center opens; Ningde era Kirin battery will land on AITO’s new model series; the first League of Legends mobile game Ionia Cup will start in September｜Do Morning Post

[JD.com’s first Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Center starts operation]

The first dual-brand store created by JD.com and Shangpin Zhaibei – JD.com X Shangpin Zhaibei Xin’ao Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Center, opened in Beijing Xin’ao Shopping Center. As a flagship urban home shopping store focusing on young consumers, the nearly 5,000-square-meter experience hall centers on two smart home model rooms and nine lifestyle spaces to create an immersive and beautiful life scene experience.

[Ningde era Kirin battery will land on the new AITO series of models]

According to the official Weibo of Ningde Times, Ningde Times New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Celis Group Co., Ltd. jointly announced that Kirin batteries will be launched in the new AITO series of models. The two parties have signed a five-year long-term strategic cooperation agreement. Equipped with Ningde era power battery.

[Changan Automobile Zhu Huarong: China‘s auto industry has begun to have the basic conditions for stopping the sale of fuel vehicles]

Zhu Huarong, chairman of Changan Automobile, said at the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference that he put forward several suggestions for the development of comprehensive electrification, including further accelerating the top-level design of the new energy industry, and systematically promoting the coordinated development of new energy industrialization, social application, and energy structure; It is recommended that corporate scientific research institutes and universities strengthen cooperation to accelerate the research, development and application of a new generation of batteries; it is recommended to speed up the pace of transformation and put the suspension of sales of fuel vehicles in my country on the agenda.

[The price of automotive chips has dropped slightly, but the supply is still tight]

On August 26, at the 4th World New Energy Vehicle Conference, Zhang Qiang, co-founder and chairman of the automotive chip company Xinchi Technology, said in an interview that the prices of some automotive chips have indeed dropped recently, but they are only ” A return from very irrational prices to somewhat rational price ranges”. At the same time, he believes that car companies will still face chip supply problems for a long time.

[The first League of Legends mobile game Ionian Cup will start in September]

On August 27, Tengjing Sports announced that the first League of Legends mobile game Ionian Cup will start in September, from WRL2 (the second League of Legends mobile game professional league) and WRT2 (the second League of Legends mobile game professional league) For the first time, teams from the Level 2 Pro Points Tournament will participate in this brand new event.

[Liuzhou Municipal Government has opened a public account for snail noodles]

Liuzhou snail powder official account is guided by Liuzhou Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, hosted by Liuzhou Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, and undertaken by Liuzhou Radio and Television Station. It is committed to promoting Liuzhou snail powder brand image, cultivating Liuzhou snail powder culture, and helping Liuzhou snail powder industry. High-quality development.

[Nezha Auto and China Merchants Bank Shanghai Branch signed a strategic cooperation agreement]

According to the official Wechat news of Nezha Automobile, recently, Hezhong New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Nezha Automobile) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Shanghai Branch. , international business, auto consumer finance, personal business and other fields to carry out all-round cooperation.

[The cumulative sales of new energy vehicles in the world exceeded 20 million]

At the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference, participating experts said that at present, the cumulative global sales of new energy vehicles has exceeded 20 million. In the first half of 2022, the global sales of new energy vehicles exceeded 4.22 million, a year-on-year increase of 66.38% and a new high. Among them, the sales of new energy vehicles in China reached 2.6 million, accounting for more than 60% of the global sales; the market penetration rate exceeded 21.6%, and the number of vehicles exceeded 11 million.

【Singapore biotech company developed the “world‘s first” artificial bovine lactoferrin】

Singapore-based biotech company TurtleTree has announced that it will use precision fermentation technology to produce the “world‘s first” sustainable lactoferrin ingredient LF+. TurtleTree mainly focuses on research on infant nutrition, immunity, intestinal health, etc., and plans to officially launch related products in 2023. It is planned to produce 200,000 kg per year by 2025.