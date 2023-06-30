Silvio Rodríguez: Cuban Revolution at Its Worst Stage, Socialism yet to Invent Superior Mode of Production

Title: Troubadour Silvio Rodríguez Criticizes Cuban Revolution, Questions Superiority of Socialism in Recent Blog Post

Cuban troubadour Silvio Rodríguez has made a controversial statement, claiming that the Cuban revolution is currently at its worst stage and that socialism has not been able to create a mode of production superior to capitalism. Rodríguez expressed these views in response to an article titled “Rethinking Socialism” by Fidel Vascós González, which was published on González’s blog “Segunda Cita”.

In his comment, Rodríguez urged Cubans to “lose their fear” and spoke openly about the shortcomings of socialism. According to him, throughout history, all the surviving and prospering socialist economies have embraced capitalist economic models while distinguishing themselves from capitalism in terms of wealth distribution. He stated that these economies are essentially capitalist systems with socialist principles applied to wealth distribution.

The troubadour also voiced concerns regarding the Cuban society’s current state, stating that it is no longer as unified as before. Rodríguez emphasized the importance of addressing the reality of the situation and being honest about it in order to initiate a meaningful change. He criticized the approach of conducting society as if it were a party meeting and urged for clear and frank discussions that reflect the true state of affairs.

Rodríguez acknowledged the erosion of trust and faith within Cuba, particularly in relation to communication. He attributed this to outdated mentalities that hinder progress and prevent political forces from taking a vanguard role. The troubadour stressed that the necessary changes must begin with a shift in mentality and the eradication of fear. He called for a revolutionary approach that prioritizes the collective well-being over the security of specific groups or social conditions.

Concluding his comment, Rodríguez stated that the changes needed in Cuba are not limited to a particular ideology or label. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the Cuban people and the nation’s sovereignty, acknowledging the influence of Cuban national hero, José Martí.

Rodríguez’s remarks have sparked a debate within Cuba, with some praising his frankness and courage while others expressing disagreement. As Cuba navigates through challenging times, it remains to be seen how Rodríguez’s views will impact discussions surrounding the future of the Cuban revolution and socialism in the country.

