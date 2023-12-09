Simona Halep left Romania

Simona Halep, suspended for a period of 4 years from tennis for doping, awaits a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. According to some information from the specialized press, the athlete originally from Constanța would have permanently moved to the United Arab Emirates, to Dubai.

Simona Halep sold her villa in Snagov, a property valued at 4.2 million euros. The 32-year-old athlete would have chosen to invest the money obtained from the sale of the villa in a property in the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai, write the Orange Sport.

Simona Halep is not at the first attempt of this kind. Shortly after the divorce from Toni Iuruc, Simona decided to move to Nice, on the French Riviera, in France. But the thoughts of the former Roland Garros champion quickly changed, and she returned to Romania.

