Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, has warned of the dangers facing Russia. According to him, because it means that the fate of the world will not be decided in Ukraine, but beyond its borders. Meanwhile, sirens blared across Ukraine, warning of the danger of air strikes.

Medvedev said in an article in the Russian newspaper Izvestia that the world cannot do without Russia. And if the problems of Russia itself are seriously raised, then no decision will be made on the Ukrainian front at all. He believes that “a world without Russia is unnecessary.”

Russian officials say there is an “illusion” in the West that it can bring Russia down, as it did the Soviet Union, without firing a single shot.

Medvedev condemned the continued supply of Western weapons to Kiev, saying the move hindered any possibility of resuming talks.

Military authorities in the Ukrainian capital said it handled a suicide drone strike targeting the capital Kiev. This follows Russia’s relentless attempts to advance Ukrainian army positions at Bakhmut, which is experiencing some of the heaviest fighting. In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top military commander was removed without giving reasons.

The Northern Ukraine Combat Command announced earlier on Monday, February 27, that three suicide drones had been shot down over the capital Kiev. The command of the Ukrainian army said its troops repelled 71 Russian attacks, most of them in the Donbas region (eastern Ukraine) in the past few hours.

The Ukrainian army command added that it had foiled repeated attempts by Russia to advance towards its military stronghold in the city of Bakhmut. According to Ukrainian military sources, the fiercest fighting is taking place on the northern axis of the city of Bakhmut, noting that the situation on the east bank of the Bakhmut River is critical.

Pro-Moscow forces concentrated their forces on the city of Bakhmut and launched numerous attacks, although Ukrainian and Western officials say the former suffered heavy losses.

Russian forces are struggling to gain control of the two eastern regions that make up the Donbass region. Zelensky said,recent weeksThe military situation in the east is difficult and painful.

Pro-Russian separatists announced that their forces, backed by Russian troops, made progress in Donetsk Oblast (Eastern Ukraine) on Sunday 26th. They added in a statement that Russian troops made progress on the Avdivka axis on the border with Donetsk and attacked Ukrainian army positions in the towns of Krasnohorivka and Bakhmut.

On the other hand, the Russia Today channel quoted Wagner’s field commander (unnamed) as saying that his vanguard in Bakhmut was less than two kilometers away from the city center, and pointed out that the Ukrainian army is still standing firm in some areas.

He also noted that, as he said, the troops began to retreat to other areas after morale dropped and soldiers became frustrated.

On the other hand, Wagnerian founder Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that his forces had taken full control of Yagidne, which borders the city of Bahmut in the north. Ukraine has denied the claim, stressing that villages near Bakhmut remain under Kiev’s control.

drop hundreds of missiles and drones

In another context, the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Mykola Oleshuk, said his country received significant assistance from Western partners. Thanks to these aids, it has successfully shot down 650 cruise missiles and 610 Iranian-made drones since September 2022.

He added that Ukraine was waiting to receive anti-aircraft missile systems, including the Patriot missile system. He pointed out that this support is not enough and Ukraine needs more modern weapons, especially modern multi-role aircraft and anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukraine’s allies know this.

fire military commander

On Sunday, Ukraine’s president fired a senior military commander involved in leading the fight against Russian forces in the besieged east of the country, but he did not give a reason for the move.

In a separate decree, Zelensky announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalikov, commander of the Ukrainian joint forces operating in the Donbas region.

Zelensky mentioned Moskalikov by name in his daily speech on Friday, 24th, when referring to the military leaders he had spoken with. Moskalikov has been in office since March 2022, shortly after the start of the war.

Zelensky, on the other hand, has pledged to retake Crimea from Russia, which it annexed to its territory in 2014. He also tweeted on his Twitter account that “Russia’s aggression began 9 years ago in Crimea and we will restore peace by restoring Crimea because this is our land.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Ukrainian General Staff said it was ready to launch a counteroffensive in the spring to retake all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.

refuse to settle

On the other hand, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmegal confirmed on Sunday that reconciliation between Moscow and Kiev “is not possible within a hundred years”.

Shmegal added in an interview with German weekly Focus, “Russia must first make changes, democratize and demilitarize, especially nuclear weapons.”

Asked how to disarm Russia, Shmegal explained that this was done “through additional sanctions, refusal to cooperate with Russia, confiscation of Russian assets and more military aid to Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian prime minister also stressed that it was unacceptable for his country to suspend the clashes between Moscow and Kiev to stem further bloodshed. Because “this will only serve Russia’s interests, and then it will lead to another big war.”