Six people died in a plane crash near Calgary, Canada

Six people died in a plane crash near Calgary, Canada

Saturday a small plane with six people on board it crashed while in flight over a mountainous region west of Calgary in western Canada: Royal Canadian Police officers said both the pilot and five passengers on board were killed in the crash.

The plane had left Friday evening from an airport near Calgary and was bound for Salmon Arm, in British Columbia, about 500 kilometers further west: communications with the vehicle were interrupted shortly after 21:30 local time (5 :30 on Sundays in Italy). The police said that recovering the bodies of the people involved in the accident was rather complicated due to the impervious conditions of the area in which the vehicle had fallen.

