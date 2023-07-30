Cristiano Ronaldo does not win the game and attacks a cameraman – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Cr7 leaves the field after a 0-0 draw between his Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab in the Arabian cup, he stops on the sidelines and irritated by the operator, he throws water at him

Constantly looking for goals and victory, Cristiano Ronaldo when he runs dry (and in this case both) brings out the worst in himself. The Portuguese champion, in Saudi Arabia since January 2023 since the second unsuccessful experience at Manchester United ended and remained without requests in Europe, appeared nervous in the last match played. Al-Nassr drew 0-0 against Al-Shabab in the cup and CR7, displeased with the result, left the field disconsolate, slowly, reflecting on the personal and collective opaque performance. Per, a few minutes later, while he was on the sideline drinking, a cameraman approached him. So the former Juventus striker, perhaps annoyed by his presence, threw him some water, surprising everyone. The image was taken and quickly went viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the protagonist of the match, but with this bad gesture and not for a goal or a play. Even a few days ago he had made people talk about him, but for the use of some old-style headphones. The attacker had been photographed on the bus with the rest of the team while he was on the phone. The Portuguese champion of Al-Nassr (fresh testimonial of esports in Saudi Arabia) when he was immortalized, was using wired headphones that are unsuitable for a multi-millionaire of his caliber. On social networks, many users have begun to underline this choice, wondering why a person with so much money is satisfied with a model that is not obsolete, but still aesthetically surpassed by other devices without a cable (even if the headphones with cable are not of lesser quality but they’re just less trendy, which CR7 is very keen on).

Then there is a final, decidedly more serious misadventure, which was the war with Nike, the company with which Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract. But the Portuguese, during the friendly played against Celta Vigo (Al Nassr defeated 5-0 on 17 July), wore Adidas shin guards, risking destroying a 147 million euro deal.

