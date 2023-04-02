The famous actress Eva Mendez, who is considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, revealed her beauty routine.

At the age of forty-seven, Eva Mendez looks like she’s twenty. And while many believe that beauticians and aesthetic surgeons are responsible for her appearance, she practices a very simple beauty routine.

Beautiful Eva revealed what rules she follows in order for her skin to have a flawless complexion. The routine that has just been tested has allowed her to have almost no wrinkles on her face in her fifth decade.

Eva Mendez – My “beauty” said:

Hydration is the basis of healthy and beautiful skin

To keep her skin deeply hydrated, Eva uses coconut oil. This nutritious oil richly hydrates the skin, affects its shine and elasticity, and that is why the actress chooses pure coconut oil, as well as products based on it. Hydration is the first step in the fight against wrinkles.

“Hydration, both externally and internally, is very important, so I try to drink as much liquid as possible during the day,” Eva added to “Glam UK”.

The skin must breathe

Eva Mendez said in a “beauty” interview that it is important for her to start the day fresh, so that she does not put heavy and greasy products on her face. She starts her morning routine with micellar water, while she deals with detailed care mostly in the evening, before going to bed.

“Everything I can do I will do it myself”.

The beautiful actress often makes her own face masks in order to be one hundred percent sure of the composition of what she applies to her skin.

