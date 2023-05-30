«Slight damage to buildings»- TV Courier

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorovyov, said that several drones were shot down this morning, Tuesday May 30, near the Russian capital. «Residents of some districts of the Moscow region could hear the sound of explosions – this is the work of our air defenses. Several drones were shot down on the approach to Moscow,” the governor wrote in Telegram. Vorobyov asked residents to remain calm and said all emergency services were working.