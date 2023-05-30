in race-7 the Heat celebrate

The Miami Heat conquer the Garden and take the missing place in the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets. Game 7 with the Boston Celtics simply doesn’t go live: the final 84-103.

The NBA record for anyone who had to risk a comeback three games down in the series rises to 0-151. Boston was one of the four teams to come closest, but again in vain. Jayson Tatum’s ankle jumps on the first possession, Miami also reaches +23 and flies in the last act after losing the first play-in with Atlanta and missing three match points in this series.

Hero for the Florida franchise is Caleb Martin with 26 points and 10 rebounds, 28 for Jimmy Butler with 7 rebounds and 6 assists, 12 with 10 rebounds and 7 assists for Bam Adebayo.

For the Celtics 14 by Jayson Tatum with 11 rebounds, 18 for White, Brown closes at 19 with 8 rebounds and 5 assists but also 8 losses against 12 for all of Miami.

Miami will return to the field, and will do so in Denver in the night between Thursday and Friday.