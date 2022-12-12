Home World Snow in London, today the city is completely paralyzed by snow
It’s an extraordinary snowfall that hit London tonight. All flights were suspended at Stansted, while at Heathrow and Gatwick they canceled or delayed flights after snow, ice and fog crippled the UK. A yellow weather warning remains in place for Scotland, London and southwest England at least through the morning. Trains have also been delayed, while motorists have been advised to exercise extreme caution following several motorway accidents. Schools have remained closed and Mayor Sadiq Aman Khan has invited the population to move only if strictly necessary and not to move their cars. Train and bus services in London were also badly affected after at least 10cm of snow fell overnight, which also forced the closure of parts of the M25 bypass around the capital, the busiest motorway in the country.

Four children hospitalized
Four children find themselves hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from a frozen UK lake hit by a record cold spell. The children were playing on the ice near Birmingham in central England on Sunday afternoon when the layer gave way and they fell into the water. Emergency services said the children went into cardiac arrest when they were rescued and were taken to hospital in critical condition. The UK has been hit by heavy snow and record freezing conditions, causing major transport disruption, on the eve of a national rail strike scheduled for tomorrow.

