Meteorologist Ivan Ristić said of “Courier” that snow is expected in Serbia at the beginning of the week! Snow will fall in Belgrade on Tuesday, the height of which will reach 15 to 20 centimeters.

“On Tuesday, it will be cloudy with snow and wind, the temperature will be around zero. Snow cover will also form in the lower parts of Serbia. In Belgrade, the amount of snow on Tuesday in the middle of the day will be 15-20 cm! It is expected that snow will also fall on Wednesday in the area of ​​Vojvodina and around Belgrade“, says Ristić.

According to him, the most snow will fall on Kopaonik, up to 25 to 30 centimeters. He revealed in which areas snow is expected during the next week.

“More than 15 centimeters of snow will also fall in Valjevo, Belgrade, Užice, Kragujevac, Ćuprija, Paraćin, Jagodina, Kruševac, Novi Pazar. Slightly less snow, up to 12 cm, will be in Požarevac, Smederevo, Niš, and the least, up to eight centimeters, is expected in Zaječar, Negotin, Vranje, Pirot and Leskovac. From April 5, we will have occasional precipitation, but significantly higher temperatures. We will have a short stabilization of the weather and an increase in temperatures around the Orthodox Easter, on April 16, and such weather will last until April 23. The highest daily temperature is 15 to 20 degrees around Easter and 20 to 25 at the end of the second and beginning of the third decade of April. The last week of April will be changeable and significantly fresher, with frequent occurrences of rain and showers accompanied by thunder, and in some places hail.“, he adds.

