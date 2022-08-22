From August 21, local time, more than 1,900 workers at the Port of Felixstowe, the UK’s largest container port, began an eight-day large-scale strike.

Shipping companies have warned that the strike could severely impact UK trade and supply chains. The Port of Felixstowe in the east of the UK is the UK’s busiest container port, handling more than 4 million containers a year, accounting for nearly 50% of the country’s container trade.

The strike was triggered by unresolved demands for pay raises. In recent days, Britain’s inflation has soared and the cost of living has soared. Port workers feel that wage increases have not kept pace with inflation. Data from the UK’s Office for Statistics showed that the UK’s CPI rose 10.1% year-on-year in July, the highest level since February 1982. Some economists predict that the UK CPI will reach 15% in the first quarter of 2023 due to soaring energy and food prices.

The rising cost of living has left more and more British families struggling. There have been similar strikes in a number of industries, including rail and public transport, since the summer.

Soaring inflation sparked dissatisfaction with a mass strike at Britain’s biggest port. Click on the video to see what it is!