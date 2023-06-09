Home » Somalia: Al Shabaab terrorists attack hotels in Mogadishu
World

Somalia: Al Shabaab terrorists attack hotels in Mogadishu

by admin
Somalia: Al Shabaab terrorists attack hotels in Mogadishu

Several explosions followed by gunfire hit a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, frequented by government officials, politicians and parliamentarians. The attack was claimed in a statement by the Somali jihadist group Al Shabaab.

The attack hit the Pearl Beach hotel, on the capital’s beach, around 7 pm Italian time. It appears that the explosions may have been the work of suicide bombers. According to the Somali State National News Agency (SONNA), the security forces are conducting an operation to neutralize the attackers who broke into the hotel and an unknown number of civilians have been rescued.

In the images published by SONNA, members of the police special forces armed with assault rifles are seen trying to take control of the situation on an upper floor of the hotel. EFE tried to contact the police to confirm if there were any casualties in the attack, but received no response.

See also  Five new imported cases of new coronary pneumonia in Hong Kong extend social distancing measures for 14 days

You may also like

Resuttana San Lorenzo changes its name: the Atheltic...

Nearly 1,000 people marched in Taipei to support...

A black woman prefers Serbia to Croatia |...

Unabomber, dead Theodore Kaczynski: terrorized the US

Theodore Kaczynski, the bomber known as the Unabomber,...

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy