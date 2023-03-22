Home World Sonorama once again hosts music-literary talks
The festival Sonorama Ribera has joined with the Writers School in the second edition of the cycle Sonorama is also written to be held on April 18 and 25 and May 9 at the Ambigú of the Teatro Pavón in Madrid and on August 12 in Aranda de Duero.

The writer Laura Fernandez and the musicians Ivan Ferreiro, Marwan y Annie B Sweet will participate in this cycle that combines music and literature in meetings moderated by the journalist Fernando Navarro in the Ambigú of the Teatro Pavón in Madrid (April and May) and in the 26th edition of the festival in Aranda de Duero (August). This contest is held under the motto “Pages that are heard, letters that carry notes, narrators with rhythm. Melodies that describe moods, bars that move a story forward, soundscapes that recreate scenes”, as described in a press release.

The communicating vessels between music and literature are the protagonists of the second edition of the Sonorama cycle, it is also written that it will be held on April 18 and 25 and May 9 at the Ambigú of the Pavón Theater in Madrid and on August 12 in Aranda from Duero. In this second edition of Sonorama it is also written will attend Ivan Ferreiro (April 18th), Marwan (April 25) and Annie B Sweet (May 9). In August it will be the turn of the writer Laura Fernandezwho will travel to Aranda de Duero on August 12 to participate in the 26th edition of the festival in a talk about rock and literature with Fernando Navarro.

All in all, it is intended that viewers get to know the dialogue of artists in these disciplines, as well as how musicians work writing songs, what they read and how it influences their way of composing or what the process of creating some of them has been. his best-known themes. In the same way, it will also explain how rock, pop or independent music have influenced the books of Spanish writers.

