If you search online for the name of re Misuzulu, you will find that it is everywhere referred to as that of the current Zulu ruler of South Africa. This is not controversial. Five months ago his rank was also officially recognized by the President of the Republic Cyril Ramaphosa. Why then a scrupulous newspaper like the New York Times devote an extensive article to question this state of affairs?
See also A new situation in the domestic epidemic: the "worst" mutant virus has been introduced to many places and restarted nucleic acid testing – yqqlm