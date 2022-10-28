Original title: South Korea’s arms exports surged: 9 months to sell 13 billion US dollars, Poland is the largest buyer

South Korea’s “Tiangong”-2 surface-to-air missile system (data map)

Overseas Network, October 28thAccording to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sub said at an emergency economic and people’s livelihood meeting on October 27 that in the first nine months of this year, South Korea’s arms exports have reached 13 billion US dollars, creating 100,000 jobs, and the production-driven effect has reached 380,000. 100 million won (approximately RMB 193.1 billion).

South Korean K-9 self-propelled artillery (data map)

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s arms exports have increased significantly this year, and the cumulative export value from January to September has reached four times the average annual export value before 2020.

South Korean FA-50 light attack aircraft (data map)

The report also pointed out that the largest buyer of the above order is Poland, which imported weapons such as K2 main battle tanks, K-9 self-propelled artillery, and FA-50 light attack aircraft from South Korea, with a cumulative amount of 8.8 billion US dollars. Followed by Egypt imported K-9 self-propelled artillery (1.7 billion US dollars), the United Arab Emirates imported “Tiangong”-2 surface-to-air missile system (1.3 billion US dollars) and the Philippines imported high-sea guard ships (600 million US dollars) and so on. According to Korean media News 1, from 2017 to 2021, South Korea’s arms exports ranked eighth in the world. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

