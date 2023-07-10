Home » South Korea’s Largest Opposition Party Condemns IAEA Report on Discharge of Nuclear Contaminated Water
South Korea’s Largest Opposition Party Condemns IAEA Report on Discharge of Nuclear Contaminated Water

South Korea’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Party, met with IAEA Director General Grossi and condemned the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) report on the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant. The party claims that the IAEA’s assessment report was biased towards Japan and lacked neutrality and objectivity.

The meeting took place during Grossi’s visit to South Korea. Woo Won-sik, a member of the Democratic Party, criticized the IAEA for its support of Japan’s decision to discharge the contaminated water into the sea. He also expressed concern about Grossi’s previous statement that he could swim in nuclear-contaminated water, stating that South Korean citizens would never consider drinking or swimming in such water.

Upon Grossi’s arrival in South Korea, numerous South Korean citizens gathered at Gimpo Airport to protest. They called for the IAEA to withdraw its assessment report, which they perceive as being tailored for Japan, and voiced their opposition to Japan’s plan to release the Fukushima nuclear polluted water into the sea.

