Title: Brandon Miller Struggles in NBA Summer League, Raises Questions about Jordan’s Selection

On July 10, the Charlotte Hornets suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the NBA Summer League, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers with a final score of 75-93. The Hornets faced a tough challenge from the beginning and although they managed to take a one-point lead in the second quarter, they were outscored in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in an 18-point loss.

In this game, the No. 2 pick for the Hornets, Brandon Miller, failed to make an impact compared to the Lakers’ No. 17 pick, Hiffino. Hiffino recorded 15 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 block, shooting 50% from the field and 100% from three-point range. Miller, on the other hand, struggled with his shooting, making only 4 of 18 attempts and missing all 7 three-pointers. His overall performance included 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal, resulting in a shooting percentage of 22.2% and a 0% three-point shooting percentage. Miller, who stands at 2.06 meters with a wingspan of 2.14 meters, only managed to make 3 out of 14 jump shots and attempted only 3 drives to the basket.

Miller’s performance throughout the four summer league games has been far from impressive. In total, he made 16 of 48 field goals and 7 of 26 three-pointers, accumulating 50 points, 31 rebounds, 24 fouls, and 13 turnovers. His overall shooting percentage was 33.3%, while his three-point shooting percentage stood at 26.9%.

Criticism of Miller’s performance has emerged from the media as well. Data media outlet BrickMuse ridiculed Jordan’s selection vision, suggesting that it remained questionable despite him soon stepping down as the Hornets’ boss. As Miller was Jordan’s second pick, this critique raises concerns about the decision-making process.

American fans have also expressed disappointment with Miller’s performance. They pointed out the interesting fact that Jabari Smith Jr., who is younger than Miller, has showcased better skills on the court, accumulating a total of 71 points and 14 rebounds in just two games.

As the NBA Summer League progresses, Miller’s struggles have sparked doubts about his potential and, consequently, Michael Jordan’s selection vision. Basketball enthusiasts and fans eagerly await the Hornets’ next moves and hope for improvement in Miller’s performance.

by Yan Xiaobai

