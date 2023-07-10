Love Space Takes Center Stage at China Decoration Retail New Species Conference

China‘s Decoration Retail New Species Conference and Decoration Expo Held in Hunan

Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center recently hosted the 3rd China Decoration Retail New Species Conference and the 1st Decoration Expo. Among the notable attendees was Yan Jia, a senior partner of Love Space, who gave a special lecture on the reconstruction of pan-furniture retail logic.

During his speech, Yan Jia highlighted Love Space’s mission of providing customers with not just a construction project, but a new home and a new life. He emphasized the importance of bringing love and space together, which has been the driving force behind Love Space’s success.

Love Space, after eight years of dedication to the industry, has emerged as a leader in the pan-furniture industry. Yan Jia’s lecture at the conference shed light on the company’s commitment to delivering quality within 48 days and serving over 100,000 families. With more than 6,800 industrial workers and a large membership base of 72,148, Love Space has continuously grown in size and reputation.

Yan Jia believes that the home improvement industry is facing new challenges, including the need to cater to different customer groups and adapt to new formats. With a people-centered approach, Love Space aims to meet user expectations by transforming houses into spaces filled with life.

Looking to the future, Yan Jia expressed the idea that “suitable” is the key to success in the industry. Each regional market has unique characteristics, and it is essential to tailor home improvement showrooms to meet the specific needs of customers in each area.

Furthermore, Love Space was recognized at the conference as the first drafting unit of green home decoration standards. With a focus on technological innovation and a commitment to providing reliable and worry-free home improvement services, Love Space aims to make the beauty of the home easily achievable for every Chinese family.

The 3rd China Decoration Retail New Species Conference and the 1st Decoration Expo provided a platform for industry leaders, like Yan Jia, to share insights, discuss future trends, and drive the pan-furniture industry forward. Love Space’s presence and contributions at the event demonstrated its dedication to excellence and innovation in the home decoration industry.

