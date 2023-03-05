Split coach Srđan Subotić did not want to blame the referees for the defeat against Partizan in the ABA league.

Source: Youtube/KKSplit

Basketball players Split tormented Partizan and eventually lost by half a basket after a three-pointer by Jajems Naneli, and Split’s coach Srđan Subotic pointed out that it is difficult for him to comment on the match that his team lost. Precisely because the people of Split were so close, the defeat is even more painful.

“It is difficult to comment. It’s clear that we played a top game and that’s why it’s difficult that we didn’t manage to pull this off in the end. Their class also judged that three-point shot they have, the difference is 54 to 26 percent of three-point shots. Quality and class ruled. We can be satisfied, but defeat is defeat. After this much time, this many years, this triumph would mean a lot to us,” said Subotic.

Croatian journalists invited Subotic to comment on the trial, which he refused, “I know it’s hard to talk about, but we have to put the finger on the judges. On several occasions there were strange decisions. All the balls that were 50/50 went to one side“, was the journalist’s question, to which Subotić answered as follows: “I don’t think I can talk about that now. You saw that I tried to stay focused and to do what is in my coaching job and to lead the team as best as possible in those situations“, he answered.

He pointed out that his team wanted to win and that the first half of the match in Belgrade in the first part of the season was a guide for the game in this match. However, one shot decided in the end in favor of the black and whites.

“We hoped that we could be close because we played a good first half in Belgrade. We know that they are also playing a large number of games now, so we prepared as best as we could. We hoped that if we were a little stronger, we would be able to maybe we needed a shot like they had at the end. To get an opponent like this, something extra needs to happen.”said Subotic.

In the end, he praised the self-confidence of his team and pointed out that it is not easy to even go out on the field when on the other side is Partizan, which even in the Euroleague is winning after victory.

“I think it’s obvious that our confidence has been very, very high for some time. Going out on the field against Partizan… It’s not easy to go on the field against Partizan, when you think about it a little more, when you watch their games, when you see how they play in the Euroleague, it’s not easy to go on the field. This self-confidence was seen in the fact that we came out in front of them with a positive guard and with the belief that we can win the game,” concluded the coach of Split.