Stabbing at a celebration in Batajnica | Info

In Batajnica, there was a stabbing at the celebration of the 18th birthday.

A resident of Batajnica who was present last night when a young man AP (22) attacked MN (20) with a knife and inflicted life-threatening injuries said: “He stood calmly next to the young man he stabbed and said: ‘I only cut him once.’ The police and emergency services found a seriously injured MN in front of the “Jo” catering establishment, who had a cut in the neck area, and the doctors stated that the injury was life-threatening.

According to eyewitnesses and residents of Batajnica, the 18th birthday party was held last night in this building. “The music was playing from the afternoon, somewhere from 6 pm until midnight. The whole street was full of children. There were both young and old. This hall is known for having celebrations here, but everything always goes well “, say the locals. According to them, around 12 o’clock the celebration ended and everyone started to leave when the stabbing happened.

“The young man who was stabbed sat in the car and was probably waiting for someone to come. He sat in the car for probably 10 to 15 minutes. During this time he was unpleasant to everyone he saw by throwing things at them. A few minutes later another young man came outside. I don’t know if they had a fight inside and then came out to settle accounts, but after another young man came out, cut the artery in his neck with a sharp object. I don’t know if it was a knife or maybe a broken bottle or glass. Blood started gushing out everywhere“, our interlocutor recalls.

According to our interlocutor, in front of the catering establishment gathered all those who went to their homes, as well as the residents of the surrounding houses who were awakened by the sirens of the ambulance and the police.

“The girls started screaming in panic that the ambulance was called. The scenes were horrible. One man, I think he was the father of a girl who was coming of age, told the children who were standing there to move because you never know what will happen, if someone will shoot… During that time, the attacker stood calmly next to him and just said: “I only cut him once”. He did not run away, nor did he resist. He waited for the police to come and take him away. He immediately confessed to everything he hit,” the interlocutor explains.

Attack known from earlier

According to our interlocutors, who, according to them, know the young man who was seriously injured, he was already known to everyone as problematic.

“We heard that he was involved in selling narcotics, that maybe he was even in prison two or three years ago. We all know him well even though he is from Ugrinovci. We know his father, he is an elderly man, retired, he used to work as a policeman “This young man was causing problems inside during the celebration, he was probably under the influence of alcohol or maybe even drugs,” they explain. Eyewitnesses to the stabbing point out that they do not know the attacker because he is from another part of the city. “He doesn’t live here. We heard that he supposedly lives in Leštani, but we don’t know how accurate that is,” they say.

